‘Insufficient bonding’ attributed to broken turbine blade

A manufacturing issue in a Canadian factory may be the reason why a Vineyard Wind turbine blade fractured last week.

Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova — the contractors hired by Vineyard Wind to install the turbines — made a statement during a call with investors early on Wednesday, July 24 saying there was a “manufacturing deviation.” Neither he or other top company officials went into detail during the call.

Reached later, a spokesperson for GE Vernova stated in an email that the manufacturing issue was due to “insufficient bonding,” although they didn’t offer further explanation.

Top officials also stated that they will be re-inspecting other turbine blades it has built so far.

“With safety always as a top priority, we are working with our customer and the appropriate agencies to determine the root cause and then implement corrective actions and a restart plan,” Strazik said on the call. “While we continue to work to finalize a root cause analysis, our investigation to date indicates that the affected blade experienced a manufacturing deviation.”

Strazik continued that the company had “not identified information indicating an engineering design flaw in the blade.” He also said the deviation had no connection to the offshore wind project in the United Kingdom, Dogger Bank, that was damaged by an “installation error” in May.

Both Vineyard Wind and the Dogger Bank projects are being built with GE’s Haliade-X turbines with 107-meter long blades.

“We are working with urgency to scrutinize our operations across offshore wind,” he said. “Pace matters here. But, we are going to be thorough instead of rushed.”

Michael Lapides, vice president of investor relations, reinforced Strazik’s points and said the blade was built in one of GE Vernova’s factories in Gaspé, Canada. Lapides also said all 150 blades that were built in the Gaspé factory will be re-inspected using “nondestructive” testing.

“We’re not going to talk about the timeline today,” Lapides said. “We have work to do. But, I have a high degree of confidence that we can do this.”