Court Report: July 19 – August 5, 2024

July 19

Sean Herron, San Antonio, Texas; 31, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 22

James Hart, Vineyard Haven; 29, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 24

Chase Knipmeyer, Holland, Pa.; 23, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 25

James Hart, Vineyard Haven; 29, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andrew Phillips, Vineyard Haven; 43, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 26

Rafael Gomes, Vineyard Haven; 28, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Josue Deolivera, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, windows obstructed/non-transparent: case closed.

Jose Irujo, Hollywood, Fla.; 33, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 29

Michael Bumpus, Middleboro; 47, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, left scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 30

Lucas Riordan, Vineyard Haven; 47, drug distribution class b, cocaine possession to distribute: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 1

Malcom Fletcher, Oak Bluffs; 65, abandoned motor vehicle; continued to pretrial hearing.

Walter Litchfield, Vineyard Haven; 62, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim: continued to pretrial hearing.

Thomas Bartosiewicz, West Tisbury; 46, assault and battery on elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 2

Iman Hardy, Boston; 49, shoplifting: case closed.

August 5

Matthew Garcia, Edgartown; 25, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: case closed.

Christian Wimpfheimer, East Granby, Conn.; 58, no inspection/sticker, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.

Gillian Burns, Vineyard Haven; 41, marked lanes violation, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Steve Graham, Oak Bluffs; 50, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.

Elizabeth Blaydes, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Jonathan Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 35, municipal by-law or ordinance violation, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Jonathan Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 35, trespassing: continued to bench trial.