Court Report: July 19 – August 5, 2024

July 19
Sean Herron, San Antonio, Texas; 31, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 22
James Hart, Vineyard Haven; 29, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 24
Chase Knipmeyer, Holland, Pa.; 23, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 25
James Hart, Vineyard Haven; 29, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Andrew Phillips, Vineyard Haven; 43, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 26
Rafael Gomes, Vineyard Haven; 28, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Josue Deolivera, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, windows obstructed/non-transparent: case closed.
Jose Irujo, Hollywood, Fla.; 33, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 29
Michael Bumpus, Middleboro; 47, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, left scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.
July 30
Lucas Riordan, Vineyard Haven; 47, drug distribution class b, cocaine possession to distribute: continued to pretrial hearing.
August 1
Malcom Fletcher, Oak Bluffs; 65, abandoned motor vehicle; continued to pretrial hearing.
Walter Litchfield, Vineyard Haven; 62, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim: continued to pretrial hearing.
Thomas Bartosiewicz, West Tisbury; 46, assault and battery on elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.
August 2
Iman Hardy, Boston; 49, shoplifting: case closed.
August 5
Matthew Garcia, Edgartown; 25, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: case closed.
Christian Wimpfheimer, East Granby, Conn.; 58, no inspection/sticker, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.
Gillian Burns, Vineyard Haven; 41, marked lanes violation, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.
Steve Graham, Oak Bluffs; 50, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.
Elizabeth Blaydes, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.
Jonathan Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 35, municipal by-law or ordinance violation, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.
Jonathan Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 35, trespassing: continued to bench trial.