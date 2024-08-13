“You meet saints everywhere. They can be anywhere. They are people behaving decently in an indecent society.” —Kurt Vonnegut

The heat seems to have broken. Queen Anne’s lace and black-eyed Susans dot the fields. Family is visiting, and we are looking forward to seeing neighbors and friends at the fair. I will be in the hall, and would love to see what you enter; I hope you will keep me posted.

Congratulations to each of the 1,376 runners who completed the Chilmark Road Race, the many volunteers, and to all of the neighbors. Well done. I didn’t have time to comb through the results, but want to shout out Jack Nionette, 19, for his blistering pace and second-place finish (only 6.64 seconds off first), Abhija Prakash, Peter Ruimerman, Alexandre Baker, Lucas Borzello, Eloise Christy, Kyle Bullerjan, Zack Iscol, Ryan Wener, Huck Moore, Kiera Carlisle, Melanie Flanders, and Sam Feldman, 95.

I’m struggling to find the words to adequately honor Susan Murphy. She was smart, strong-willed, intrepid, beautiful inside and out, and will be deeply missed.

Thank you, Sig Van Raan, for the following report:

“Another gorgeous Sunday morning as Hans Solmmssen’s team defeated Jim Feiner’s team 18-4 in a wild and wooly contest. (Unlike the past three weeks, this score was more in keeping with Chilmark Softball tradition.) Hans’ team scored 17 runs in one inning. Between the two games, a young woman named Lilly received the Rookie, Future Star Award as one of the outstanding young players who have graced the field this summer. Lily had to leave the Island early, as she is leaving for a year abroad in Copenhagen.

“The second game featured a disputed Kerouac, as Ed Eger lofted a high fly that seemed to bounce off the road, but the right fielder claimed it did not hit on the road first. A polite discussion ensued, and the batter retreated to second base with a ground-rule double.

“The second game was short-lived, as the beach beckoned for most folks. There are two more official weeks of Sunday morning softball, with the annual award ceremony to be held on August 25. Awards will be given for the rookie players, future young stars, MVP, and of course the vaunted Howie Hustle Award for the player who best exemplifies the spirit of the game.”

The state primary election is coming up, and early in-person voting is at the Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road, on Saturday, August 24, 9 to 11 am and then 3 to 5 pm, then on Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 1 to 3 pm.

The last day and time to register to vote or change your party enrollment is Saturday, August 24, at the town hall from 9 to 11 am, and again from 3 to 5 pm.

The last date and time to apply for an in-person absentee ballot for the state primary election is Friday, August 30, at 5 pm.

Wishing everyone a festive week.

