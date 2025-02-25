Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: How many times do you have to click “I accept cookies” before they send you some?

I am in an ongoing battle with my cell phone. My son thinks most of my complaints are changes now in most phones. Some experts have ‘fixed’ it but soon the issues return with ads making it very difficult to get back to the home page, so I just have to turn it off. Then after just a few minutes back on, the problems start again.

I find myself searching for familiar authors in fiction in our Vineyard Haven Library. One I enjoy is Mary Alice Monroe. She shares the world of those on the shores of the Carolinas and the huge sea turtles that come ashore to lay eggs in the sand. I’ve never been in what they call the low country, but do enjoy the stories.

Don’t miss the art exhibit at our Library called “Unseen Connections,” with Vineyard-themed oil paintings by Lynne McCauley, Rebecca S. Everett, and Judith Drew Schubert. These will be on display in the lower level probably through March.

What do you know about Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement? Enjoy more on Zoom on Tuesday, March 4, at 6 pm. Join flautist Galen Abdur-Razzaq for a combination musical performance and history of jazz music. This opens with a live flute prelude, followed by music and how jazz concert proceeds were used to support the Civil Rights Movement and finance events such as the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington in 1963. Various artists, their music, and their influence on the evolution of jazz will be highlighted. Register with the library.

Join the Vineyard Haven Cultural District open meeting in the Katharine Cornell Theatre at 6 pm on Thursday, March 13, to be part of the work to help shape the future of art and culture in your town.

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard has a program to provide Vineyard residents age 60 and up with a tech pro who can come to your house to provide in-person tech support. Great for issues such as: setting up a new smart phone, if you are locked out of your accounts, or think you have been hacked. If your computer is old or doesn’t work, the tech pro will help diagnose the problem and recommend the next step. This service is free thanks to a grant from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs and in conjunction with all four Island Councils of Aging. To get on the list for Call the Tech Pro, call 508-693-7900 x246 or email Cindy at ctrish@hamv.org.

Belated birthday wishes to many of us the past week: Tom Robinson, Ben Davey, and Laura Artru. Also Anne Sylvester, Wendy Brophy, Judy Cronig, Robin Mathiesen, and me. Tomorrow, wish the best to Susan Goldstein. Happy birthday to Katie Kennedy on Monday.

