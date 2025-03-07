The pinkletinks have arrived

Our first report of pinkletinks has arrived, the annual reminder that spring does exist.

Suzan Bellincampi said that she heard peeps Thursday evening at Felix Neck.

“Just what I needed,” Bellincampi told the Times. “The best part about the foggy, cold day.” She said that’s feeling “frog-tastic” now.

Pinkletink is the Island’s colloquial name for the small, brown frog commonly known as the spring peeper. These amphibians typically live near shrub swamps and around brushy pond edges.

The cries of pinkletinks is something Islanders look forward to annually.