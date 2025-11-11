Community foundation awards Island $25,000 in emergency funding

Amid recent cuts to social service programming, the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation is awarding $25,000 in emergency funding to address food insecurity on the Island.

More than 1,000 year-round residents were affected by SNAP cuts on Nov. 1 after the Trump Administration declined to divert funds to the federal food program during the longest government shutdown in American history. Although the state ordered the benefits to be reinstated, the foundation said the impact of a week’s loss will continue to be felt by Islanders who experience food inequity.

“Food security and food access are among the most persistent challenges that Islanders face, particularly in the off-season. One of the things that makes the Island so special is how people take care of each other,” executive director Paul Schulz said. “The community has stepped up in so many ways to fill the gap caused by the government shutdown and cutbacks. We, your community foundation, want to ensure that everyone has enough to eat.”

The money will be distributed to Dukes County as well as the various food programs at Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, and Island Grown Initiative.

The emergency funds are intended to have an immediate impact for Islanders in need and are an addition to the foundation’s annual grants to nonprofit organizations.