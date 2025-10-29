Imminent SNAP cuts could hit more than 1,000 Islanders

1 of 2

Organizers with the Island’s main food pantry are concerned that they may not be able to meet demand without significant community support when a federal funding program to help low-income residents is expected to freeze on Saturday.

More than a thousand Vineyarders rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food — commonly known as SNAP — about 5 percent of the Island population. The federal benefit provides EBT cards, which function like a debit card, to households who need to supplement food costs; the cards average a few hundred dollars a month, and can be used at markets and grocery stores. According to data from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, SNAP beneficiaries increased in Dukes County by 119 percent between 2012 and 2021, with about 95 percent of participants living in down-Island towns.

Those recipients will lose SNAP access if the government remains shut down and no federal funds are diverted to the program by Saturday, and many will likely go to the Island Food Pantry for assistance.

“We are already getting calls from other social service agencies that SNAP beneficiaries are worried about losing their benefits, and are wanting to understand more about how to access other local food resources,” Noli Taylor, the co-executive director of Island Grown Initiative, the organization that operates the food pantry, said in an interview with The Times.

Meanwhile, the public benefits caseworker for SNAP in Dukes County, Wendy Maseda, said she’s been getting about five calls and three emails a day from Island residents who are enrolled in SNAP and are fearful that their benefits may cease.

Residents are scrambling to understand what those cuts could mean for themselves, their children, and their families as the date inches closer. With the holiday season approaching and the busy work period for many locals having just ended, officials said the timing of the cuts is significant.

Statewide, SNAP benefits mainly go to children (32 percent of recipients), seniors (24 percent), and those with disabilities (28 percent). County officials said the breakdown is similar on the Vineyard.

The passing of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” in July added significant hurdles to the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps. Those restrictions — mainly work and reporting requirements — are scheduled to go into effect on Nov. 1.

But if the government shutdown continues, a funding freeze will halt the service completely in a few days, resulting in 42 million American individuals and families losing access to the funds, which in Massachusetts average about $230 for individuals and $370 for each household every month.

“There’s never been a freeze on SNAP benefits due to a government shutdown. So we’re in unprecedented territory here,” Taylor said. She pointed out that the funding cuts are “a decision that’s being made by government leaders,” and she encouraged people to reach out to their state and federal government officials to voice their concerns about this service being cut.

About 5,700 Islanders were registered clients at the local pantry in 2024, with more than 400 people driving through to pick up food each week. The number of people utilizing the pantry has doubled in five years. Its ready-made meal program and frozen meals, which are geared toward Islanders with disabilities, no transportation, and the elderly, jumped from about 2,300 meals in 2018 to a projected 75,000 in 2025.

Taylor said cuts to SNAP benefits could result in a huge increase in the number of people using the pantry to combat hunger at a time when they’re already strained. But she clarified that they’re ready to help anyone who needs it.

In an interview with The Times, Maseda and the interim director of health and human services for the county, Sarah Kuh, said the effect of the federal funding freeze for SNAP is twofold.

First, Island residents who don’t have access to their SNAP benefits may have trouble with other costs, such as rent and utilities, which may put their housing at risk. Second, the outsourcing for other free food services, such as the food pantry, may put pressure on the pantry instead of providing economic benefits to local grocers and farmers. Part of SNAP’s purpose is the cycle it promotes in communities, and the program’s freezing could create ripples throughout the Island economy. But Maseda and Kuh said there are other options available for the time being.

“We have a robust food-security network through the Island Grown Initiative and community-based organizations, like the churches,” Kuh said. “I’m sure that people are mobilizing similarly all over the country … to offset the damage that SNAP cuts are going to have on households.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has been speaking out against the Trump administration in recent weeks, pointing to the contingency fund that is available for services like SNAP. “This is a choice,” she said at a recent conference. “About $240 million a month comes through [from the federal government] in SNAP benefits.”

Gov. Healey brought up the thousands of federal workers throughout Massachusetts — which on the Island are the Coast Guard and TSA at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport — who are unpaid at this time, and may be sourcing meals from their local pantries, adding to already burdened free food services.

Assistance from local businesses

Some Island businesses are already making efforts to raise money for free food initiatives to provide sustenance to anyone who is losing the service. Bunch of Grapes Bookstore in Vineyard Haven is donating $2 from every cookbook to Island Grown Initiative.

“With the holidays coming up, I know people are starting to think about gift-buying, and cookbooks are always a popular seller around this time of year, so it seemed like a logical pairing,” the owner of Bunch of Grapes, Molly Coogan, said in a statement to The Times. “My hope is that for the people who were thinking about buying cookbooks anyway, they’ll be more inclined to do so locally, knowing that they’ll be helping out their fellow Islanders.”

The owner of Sharkey’s Cantina in Oak Bluffs, J.B. Blau, said anyone enrolled in SNAP benefits can reach out to him on Nov. 1 for a free platter of food. “No kid goes hungry,” Blau wrote in a Facebook post.

S&S Kitchenette on Main Street in Vineyard Haven also addressed the cuts in a recent post on its social media page. Owner Spring Sheldon said the funding freeze is an “abhorrent act of cruelty” by the Trump administration, and offered those who are on SNAP to reach out to her and she will provide ready-to-eat meals and meal kits at no charge.

“We will not stand by and let our community go hungry,” Sheldon wrote in a post on S&S Kitchenette’s Instagram page. “It goes against everything we believe in and stand for.”