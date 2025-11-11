Hospital purchases West Tisbury medical center

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has purchased a West Tisbury property that has housed several independent medical practices as it looks to expand access for primary care, and two doctors at the Indian Hill Road center will be retiring.

The hospital purchased the Indian Hill Medical Center from Osprey Point Corporation on Oct. 31 for $1.85 million.

Michael Cosgrave, chief administrative officer at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, said the property was purchased to “expand access to primary care for the Island community” — a service with lengthy waitlists across the Vineyard. The hospital plans to open the facility in the first quarter of 2026.

Several specialty practices have been operating at the property, including Vineyard Audiology, Vascular Care Group, and Island Dental Care. One of them included Dr. Edward Caldwell, an otolaryngologist who owned 20 Indian Hill Road with his wife Christiane as Osprey Point Corp. The Caldwells weren’t immediately available, but friends and colleagues threw a retirement party for the doctor in October.

Dr. Terry Kriedman, who ran Vineyard Gynecology at the property for several years, will also retire with the hospital taking over the property. Kriedman said her office space wasn’t available to rent again and while she will be seeing her patients into December, she plans to retire afterward.

Kriedman provided nonsurgical services like menopausal and contraceptive care at her small practice since 2000, the same year she moved to the Island. She highlighted the large amount of time she spent with her patients making sure they felt comfortable.

“I liked my patients a lot,” Kriedman said. “I developed a 25-year relationship with many of them.”

Kriedman is still wrapping her head around not going into her office and talking with patients. But, her practice has been shrinking and she has been the only person in the office for some time now.

“It was a good way to wind down,” she said.

The hospital is still light on details about what kind of specialty care will be offered from its newly acquired West Tisbury property, but they intend to renovate the space.

“The hospital plans to do a light renovation to ensure compliance with current Department of Public Health requirements,” Cosgrave said. “Once the renovation is complete, the hospital will provide primary care out of that location as well as some specialties that are yet to be determined.”

Cosgrove added that they plan to offer services currently provided at the Indian Hill location, although some providers might move to the hospital campus.

With Vineyard Gynecology closing, Kriedman said the two other places women will be able to receive gynecological care include Health Imperatives in Tisbury and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.