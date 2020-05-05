Oak Bluffs: Remember to continue

Hip! Hip! Hurray! It’s the first Monday in May and after a few weeks’ pause, what I will write next Monday will be in the Thursday, May 14, print edition of the Times. The sun is out and my first visitors this morning were cardinals and chickadees at the bird feeder. Then, thanks to the sharp eyes and quick thinking of 10-year-old Isaiah who sent out an alert, all seven of us were treated to the sight of two beautiful deer strolling through the backyard, probably eyeing the foliage on the lilies and iris. But at least we got to view their beauty for a short time and, if the price of admission to observe these deer was the loss of a bit of greenery, it was well worth it.

Do not forget that Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 10, so send a love note to your mom wherever she may be.

Celeste Drouin brings the happy news about Skip Campos’s milestone birthday on May 4. Skip celebrated his 70th birthday with a quiet takeout dinner and cake and due to the virus, the party was limited to two. I am sure under ordinary circumstances the house would have been overflowing with family, friends, and food but Celeste and Skip observed this birthday with great happiness.

Huge shout out to Marion Cardoza as she celebrates 99 years of birthdays on May 12th.

So many of our annual summer events have been canceled in order to keep us safe from Covid19. This year we will miss among many other things: The Ag Fair, Film Festival, Camp Jabberwocky campers, Taste of the Vineyard, and many others. So many fundraisers will continue their work but do it virtually or online.

Our Council on Aging gives us the following information via the May newsletter:

Due to the pandemic, all activities here at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging are paused. That doesn’t mean that they aren’t here for you! Please call the Center for any needs, the desire to talk, for any concerns that you may have. They are here for you to the fullest ability to which they are allowed .They will continue their telephone outreach and response to requests. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, should you require help with pickup and delivery of groceries from Reliable Market, mail at the Post Office, and prescriptions. The Council’s resident fashion maven Marlene DiStephano is making masks for Oak Bluffs Seniors free of charge. Please contact Rose with the number that you require.

As always we are so grateful for the many that continue to help anyone who needs assistance. We are very fortunate.

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Nora and Gary Jardin on May 10th.

We send birthday smiles to Lisa Cottrell on May 8, Marguerite Cook and my grandson, Marques Rivers, on the 10th, Olympia Hall and Preston Michael Averill on the 11th, Marybeth Naron on the 12th, Olivia Lew on May 13, and Steve Garvin on the 14th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

