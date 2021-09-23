MVRHS football game canceled

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School football team has canceled its game Friday against Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School due to “COVID issues” with the opposing team, according to Vineyard head coach Don Herman.

The game, originally scheduled for 6 pm, is the second in a row to be canceled due to COVID, Herman told The Times in a text message.

“This is two weeks in a row for us,” Herman wrote.

Last week, the football team had to cancel a game against Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School due to students at that school testing positive for COVID. Herman was able to schedule a game against Salem High School, which the Vineyarders lost 8-6.