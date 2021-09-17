COVID shakes up MVRHS football schedule

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School football team has had a shakeup in its schedule after 19 students at the school they were scheduled to play tested positive for COVID-19.

MVRHS was scheduled to play Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School football team. MVRHS football head coach Donald Herman told The Times the game with the Taunton-based high school was rescheduled for Nov. 5. Now, the MVRHS team is scheduled to play at Salem High School at 4:30 pm on Saturday.

This schedule poses difficulties for the MVRHS football team since they need to return to the Island by ferry. According to the Steamship Authority’s current schedule, the last ferry departing from Woods Hole is at 9:45 pm. Herman said he is trying to change the game’s schedule so it would be played at MVRHS at 6 pm instead.

Planning the logistics for this game has not been easy, Herman said. Many things are happening on game day, and finding a last-minute bus has been difficult. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools are taking a hit from being “stretched very thin” by a bus driver shortage.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Herman.