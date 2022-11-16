Meals for families at First Baptist Church

The Vineyard Committee on Hunger will be operating its holiday giving program, Family to Family, starting on Friday, Nov. 18, according to an email from former committee president Betty Burton. This program, which happens three times a year during the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter holiday periods, “provides ingredients for a complete holiday meal to those in need.”

“In previous years we have been able to secure meals for up to 250 families. The money to pay for this program comes entirely from community donations,” Burton wrote in the email. “Due to inflation and the shortage of turkeys, the price of these meals has more than doubled since last year. In the past VCOH has suggested donations of $25 per family; this year the meal will cost approximately $60 per family. Any and all contributions are appreciated.”

On Friday and on the December 16 Christmas giving, “clients will receive both the Family to Family meal and the regular monthly Serving Hands groceries, so there will be a lot of food to carry.” The giving will take place at First Baptist Church Parish House in Vineyard Haven and doors will open at 1:30 pm.

“Since there will be a lot of groceries to carry, we are staging the cars in the parking lot of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 56 Franklin, Vineyard Haven,” Burton wrote. “We ask that clients please do not drive to the First Baptist Church.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to this program can send a check to Vineyard Committee on Hunger, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 with “Family to Family” in the memo line.