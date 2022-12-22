MVRHS committee approves FY24  budget

After a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee voted 6-1 to approve the amended proposed fiscal year 2024 budget of $25.1 million. Committee member Skipper Manter, who took issue with the use of excess and deficiencies (E and D) funds, was the sole dissenting vote.

A public hearing for the budget was also held in late November, but the committee did not have a quorum during that meeting, which is required per guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which led to the redo.

Since the first public hearing, the MVRHS budget was reworked. Initially, the high school was looking for a 2.32 percent increase in its operating budget, which equates to a total budget of $25.14 million. The new proposed operating budget was trimmed down to a 2.11 percent increase of $25.1 million. The expected fiscal year 2024 revenue was $3.5 million, making the fiscal year 2024 assessed budget $21.6 million.

MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy gave a highlight on what changed in the budget, including eliminating the cafeteria line item ($90,242.45) since the state legislature is offering free lunches to students for another year and purchasing at least one special education van ($71,451) through contingency money rather than the operational budget so the vehicle will be available on time, among others. There were also some additions, such as using an E and D offset for a $10,000 professional development line “given the swings we have right now.”

Three MVRHS items that will go to the towns as separate warrant articles are the regional agreement, a $2 million feasibility study, and improvements to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) HVAC system.

Manter mentioned “a couple of concerns” he had. “First, we’re spending all of that contingency money. We aren’t going to have any left for real emergencies that we really need it for,” he said, adding that more money could be needed for warrant article items if they fall through or the price estimates change. “We’d have to wait another year and that’s just not acceptable. A plan A and a plan B might be acceptable.”

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman said, “We submitted two placeholder warrant article requests to meet the deadlines of Edgartown and Tisbury for the PAC HVAC for the possible use of E and D funds. We wouldn’t be asking for monies directly from the towns, but … essentially we would need to get their approval to amend the budget and use additional E and D funds if that’s the way the committee ultimately goes.”

Committee chair Robert Lionette said alternatives didn’t need to be identified during the meeting. “We should move forward … to have a plan B available and part of that should have a full understanding of what the exposure of contingency is going to be. We’ll do that in the January meeting,” he said.

After further discussion and approving the budget, the committee went into the hearing. Dingledy gave the same presentation as in the November hearing, with the new numbers inserted, outlining the school’s priorities and budget considerations.

Lionette brought up Manter’s idea of “putting up $500,000 of E and D to lessen the assessed amount of the feasibility study” for consideration by the committee, which will be placed on the next meeting agenda for discussion.

The budget was not certified on Wednesday after the hearing was closed. The next committee meeting is on Monday, Jan. 9.

In other business, the committee unanimously approved the use of contingency funds for the teacher contracts, also referred to as the collective bargaining agreements, which were negotiated with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association in October.

Meanwhile, in a speedy all-Island school committee meeting on the same evening, the committee approved having the school committee chairs sign the ratified collective bargaining agreements. Lionette will sign at the MVRHS level, all-Island school committee chair Manter at the all-Island level, and up-Island school committee chair Alex Salop at the up-Island level. The committee also approved four professional development days for this school year as a part of the collective bargaining agreements.