Teachers’ union, school committee reach contract agreement

After a lengthy and sometimes contentious battle between the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association (MVEA) and the school district regarding teacher contracts, an agreement has finally been reached.

The terms of the deal have not been released, but the All-Island School Committee is scheduled to consider ratification of the contract at a meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm.

Per an MVEA petition issued in April, Island school employees have been struggling to keep up with the changing economic climate, in addition to the Vineyard’s acute housing crisis, triggering the association to demand fair wages that correlate with the record high cost of living

Continuous wage disputes subsequently prompted the school district to attempt a contract renegotiation, in addition to proposing a change in school employee’s health insurance, which was met with frustration by the MVEA, as the changes offered small wage increases, and less substantial health coverage.

Numerous attempts at negotiation and mediation have, until now, been unsuccessful.

Unable to share specifics just yet, Gina Patti, Oak Bluffs School teacher, MVEA co-president, and spokesperson for the teacher’s union in its negotiations with the school committee, confirmed that the pending deal struck has MVEA member support.