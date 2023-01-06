Car goes up wall in Vineyard Haven crash

1 of 5

A car crash near the intersection of Franklin Street and Center Street drove a white vehicle up the stone wall and broke the fencing of 29 Franklin Street on Friday morning. A gray Subaru was able to be moved to a street parking spot on Center Street.

Tisbury Police, State Police, and Tisbury EMS were on the scene blocking off the segment of Franklin Street between where it meets Church Street and Center Street. Four emergency response vehicles were present at the crash site. A State Police officer on the scene told The Times nobody was hurt. JWL Transport arrived a little past 11 am to tow away the white vehicle.

The white vehicle could be seen with a dent in its right side passenger door. The Subaru had a dent below its left tail light. It is uncertain whether these were from the crash.

A car ran up the walls of this house’s stone wall in December of 2021. The speed radar on the Franklin Street-Center Street intersection, installed in August, was missing from its signpost.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.