Slow your roll on Franklin Street

Slow down there, Tisbury. You might want to see how fast you’re driving along Franklin Street.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost said his officers installed a new radar speed sign at the intersection of Center Street and Franklin Street on Sunday, August 14, to “make [drivers] aware of the speed limit in that area.” The speed limit on this segment of Franklin Street is 25 mph.

The speed limit on that stretch of road was reduced in 2021 by the select board on the recommendation of then-Chief Mark Saloio after the town received complaints of vehicles speeding on Franklin.

The intersection of Franklin Street and Center Street has seen car crashes before, the most recent happening in late July. However, Habekost said vehicle crashes in the area have been an issue for a long time.

“I’ve worked here for 25 years at the police department and that’s been an intersection that’s seen its fair share of vehicle crashes,” Habekost said, listing limited visibility from the Tisbury Village Cemetery for drivers on Center Street as an issue.

Other than reminding drivers how fast they are driving, the radar speed sign records vehicle speeds.

“We [can] get an idea on how many vehicles are going the speed limit and how many are exceeding the speed limit,” Habekost said. “That can give us an idea what other steps we should take, enforcement actions and stuff like that.”

Habekost told The Times the radar speed sign is only one part of improving road safety at the intersection. He said a possibility is increasing the police presence in the area, whether that be an officer with a cruiser or a motorcycle, to monitor not only speeds but whether people are making a “complete stop” when they get to the Center Street stop sign.

When asked whether a speed limit sign would accompany the radar speed sign, Habekost said he will work with Kirk Metell, director of the Tisbury department of public works, to put one up.

“We’ll also see if there are other measures that should be taken in the future after consultation and collaboration with the other department heads,” Habekost said.