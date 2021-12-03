Car crashes over wall in Vineyard Haven neighborhood

1 of 4

A two-car crash in Vineyard Haven Friday morning left a Toyota SUV dangling on a stone wall in front of 29 Franklin St. near the intersection with Center Street. The other vehicle involved was a Ford SUV. It’s unclear whether there were any injuries, but both vehicles suffered front-end damage.

Tisbury police and EMS were dispatched to handle the situation and clean up the debris. Police cruisers initially blocked access points at the intersection of Franklin Street and Church Street and at the T-shaped junction of Franklin Street and Spring Street.

The Toyota was able to leave the scene, but the Ford needed to be towed. An officer parked the car in a nearby parking spot on Center Street so that it could wait to be towed by JWL Transport without obstructing traffic.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added soon.