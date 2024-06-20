Fashion at the Tabernacle

1 of 3

Clothes to Go will celebrate 15 years of serving the community with a fashion show held at the MVCMA Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. This free event will take place on Saturday, June 22, at 7 pm, and will include more than 30 local models, with over 70 curated looks featuring different secondhand styles.

Clothes to Go M.V. is an outreach program of the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard that provides free, new and gently used clothing to anyone interested. This year-round program accepts donations during operating hours, Mondays 3 to 6 pm, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 am to noon, and Saturdays 11 am to 1 pm.

Jennifer Wey Fiore, the program coordinator, said she was inspired to create Clothes to Go after recognizing the needs of her community. “I worked as a community social worker for many years, and just seeing the needs of families, and realizing that it’s really hard to raise a family here, even if you’re a working family, and wondering how I could help through my church,” said Fiore. Fiore’s grandmother ran a program similar to this in the Boston area.

The program does not require shoppers to apply or qualify; doors are open to everyone. “We never wanted it to be for just a segment of the population, but for everyone, because everyone could use a little extra help, and we have so much to go around in the community,” said Fiore.

Fiore added that many shoppers are people who have embraced the thrifting lifestyle in an attempt to mitigate the effects of overconsumption. “The impact that our consumerism has on our environment and the benefits of reusing items made me look at what we do in a different way,” said Fiore.

“We have always been an open door, so I feel it’s a pretty welcoming space, people come in for all different reasons. I think, more than anything, more than the clothes, it’s really the community — we’re consistent, we’re here, especially in the winter months, when things can be pretty hard. We’re here each week, there’s a friendly face, and there’s joy you get in finding treasures in our space,” said Fiore.

Clothes to Go has a strong connection with local schools. Volunteers come from the Montessori School, the Tisbury School, and other local elementary schools. “I want our kids to have that same commitment to the community, and that good feeling you get when you’re working on something bigger than yourself,” said Fiore. She included that they are always looking for new donations and volunteers.

“This is an idea that has been brewing for over 15 years,” Fiore said about the fashion show, “to celebrate what we do, to continue letting the public know that we’re here, and to thank the community for supporting us.”

Clothes to Go is open at the Stone Church in Vineyard Haven on Mondays, 3 pm to 6 pm, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 am to noon, and Saturdays from 11 am to 1 pm. For information about donations, volunteering, or anything else about the charity, Fiore can be contacted by email at mvclothestogo@gmail.com.