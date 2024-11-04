Ban glue traps

To the Editor:

The Glue Trap Prohibition Act, H.R. 7018 is now before Congress.

Glue traps are horrifically cruel. Animals stuck in glue traps are tortured before they die. While trying to escape, they often chew off their own limbs. The mice, birds, and other animals suffer terribly, often for days. They are afraid and in pain. They eventually die of starvation, dehydration, or suffocation. Rodent management is one thing, purposefully inflicting the type of suffering caused by glue traps is a different story. It’s barbaric.

Glue traps are banned in England, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and Wales, as well as some cities in the U.S. Many stores have stopped selling them. Unfortunately, there are still several stores that carry them.

Glue traps don’t address the root cause. Rodents populate where food is available. Successful deterrents include sealing holes, mint sprays, ultrasonic plug-in devices and raised and sealed bins. If traps are needed, there are humane traps available. Rodents and other animals who get stuck in these traps are intelligent, sentient beings who feel extreme fear and unbelievable pain.

As a compassionate society, we need to care for all of our members, especially those without a voice. It’s time we did away with glue traps once and for all.

Please, contact your representatives and ask them to support the Glue Trap Prohibition Act. H.R. 7018.

Rep. Bill Keating: 202-225-3111

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 202-224-4543

Sen. Ed Markey: 202-224-2742

Betsy Burmeister

West Tisbury