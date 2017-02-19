MV 20 miler draws over 300 runners

Kieran Condon and Emily Raymond notch top spots.

By
Mackenzie Condon
-
Over 300 runners take off from the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal for the MV 20 Miler. —Photos by Stacey Rupolo
Lee Greathouse cruises down Beach Road. — Stacey Rupolo
First place finisher Kieran Condon crushes a gatorade on his way to the finish line. Steve Brightman, who placed second, follows behind. — Stacey Rupolo
Third place finisher Chris Schulten races in shorts. — Stacey Rupolo
Brian Tinger, left, and Brian Cullinan approach a rest stop. — Stacey Rupolo
First place female finisher Emily Raymond grabs a Gatorade. — Stacey Rupolo
Nicole Leblanc keeps an even pace. — Stacey Rupolo
Runners stream down Beach Road. — Stacey Rupolo
Kieran Condon finishes the race with a time of 1:59.46. — Stacey Rupolo
Women's first place runner Emily Raymond crosses the finish line in 2:15:22. — Stacey Rupolo
Steve Brightman crosses the finish line with a time of 2:01.25. — Stacey Rupolo
Keegan Skidmore crosses the finish line with his daughter Adeline Skidmore, coming in fourth place with a time of 2:08:31. — Stacey Rupolo
Jon Chesto, left, and Nicholas Ferron, right, cross the finish line at the same time. — Stacey Rupolo
The Squirt Wales West team, from left, Henry Coogan, Mason Warburton, Sol Donnelly, Henry Wansiewicz, Hunter Johnson, Clara Mikos, and Will Baliunas hand out water and Gatorade to runners at a rest stop. — Stacey Rupolo

A colorful storm of runners from many states took on the grueling challenge of the 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard 20 Miler road race on Saturday morning. More than 200 individual runners and 50 two-person relay teams competed.

The course began at the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal and wound its way around East Chop, along Beach Road and Sengekontacket Pond, through the state forest, and ended at the Oak Bluffs school. The race benefited Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey, as well as several other Island youth programs.

Kieran Condon, 39, of Milton, Massachusetts crossed the finish line first with a time of 1:59:46. Emily Raymond, 35, of Cambridge, Massachusetts clinched the top spot for the women with a time of 2:15:22.

The top male Vineyard racer was David Diriwachter, 47, of Vineyard Haven with a time of 2:29:45. Rachel Spirito, 25, of Edgartown was the Vineyard’s top female racer with a time of 2:33:54.

The relay team Heartbreaking Unicorns finished first with a time of 1:57.00. They were followed by Plum Perfect with a time of 1:57.58.

 

Top ten men

Kieran Condon, 39, Milton 1:59:46

Steve Brightman, 48, Providence, RI 2:01:25

Chris Schulten, 44, Middlefield, CT 2:03:38

Keegan Skidmore, 34, Providence, RI 2:08:31

Nicholas Ferron, 34, Storrs Mansfield, CT 2:09:59

Jon Chesto, 45, Needham 2:09:59

Brian Cullinan, 36, Somerville 2:11:33

Chris Ryan, 34, Brighton 2:12:53

Ryan Amsley, 33, Chambersburg, PA 2:13:42

Thomas Boland, 33, Medford 2:13:48

 

Top ten women

Emily Raymond, 35, Cambridge 2:15:22

Annmarie Charno, 25, Seaford, NY 2:20:42

Diane Senecal, 44, Narragansett, RI 2:23:04

Erin Morin, 35, Arlington 2:24:07

Deb Downs, 40, Watertown 2:26:01

Katka Smolarova, 27, Boston 2:26:14

Eileen Cakouros, 48, Milton 2:28:07

Yuki Chorney, 45, Mont Vernon, NH 2:28:20

Nichole Bukowski, 38, Somerville 2:30:19

Rebecca Cotugno, 30, North Dartmouth 2:31:40

 

Top Island finishers

Men

David Diriwachter, 47, Vineyard Haven 2:29:41

Reaan Steenkamp, 49, Vineyard Haven 2:37:51

Peter Hatt, 50, Edgartown 2:42:04

Leonard Verville, 53, Oak Bluffs 2:42:11

Peter Rodegast, 60, West Tisbury 3:06:01

 

Women

Rachel Spirito, 25, Edgartown 2:33:54

Tara Nitardy, 25, Vineyard Haven 2:36:59

Marylee Schroeder, 52, West Tisbury 2:45:18

Elizabeth Hale, 48, Edgartown 3:06:49

 