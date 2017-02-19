MV 20 miler draws over 300 runners

1 of 14

A colorful storm of runners from many states took on the grueling challenge of the 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard 20 Miler road race on Saturday morning. More than 200 individual runners and 50 two-person relay teams competed.

The course began at the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal and wound its way around East Chop, along Beach Road and Sengekontacket Pond, through the state forest, and ended at the Oak Bluffs school. The race benefited Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey, as well as several other Island youth programs.

Kieran Condon, 39, of Milton, Massachusetts crossed the finish line first with a time of 1:59:46. Emily Raymond, 35, of Cambridge, Massachusetts clinched the top spot for the women with a time of 2:15:22.

The top male Vineyard racer was David Diriwachter, 47, of Vineyard Haven with a time of 2:29:45. Rachel Spirito, 25, of Edgartown was the Vineyard’s top female racer with a time of 2:33:54.

The relay team Heartbreaking Unicorns finished first with a time of 1:57.00. They were followed by Plum Perfect with a time of 1:57.58.

Top ten men

Kieran Condon, 39, Milton 1:59:46

Steve Brightman, 48, Providence, RI 2:01:25

Chris Schulten, 44, Middlefield, CT 2:03:38

Keegan Skidmore, 34, Providence, RI 2:08:31

Nicholas Ferron, 34, Storrs Mansfield, CT 2:09:59

Jon Chesto, 45, Needham 2:09:59

Brian Cullinan, 36, Somerville 2:11:33

Chris Ryan, 34, Brighton 2:12:53

Ryan Amsley, 33, Chambersburg, PA 2:13:42

Thomas Boland, 33, Medford 2:13:48

Top ten women

Emily Raymond, 35, Cambridge 2:15:22

Annmarie Charno, 25, Seaford, NY 2:20:42

Diane Senecal, 44, Narragansett, RI 2:23:04

Erin Morin, 35, Arlington 2:24:07

Deb Downs, 40, Watertown 2:26:01

Katka Smolarova, 27, Boston 2:26:14

Eileen Cakouros, 48, Milton 2:28:07

Yuki Chorney, 45, Mont Vernon, NH 2:28:20

Nichole Bukowski, 38, Somerville 2:30:19

Rebecca Cotugno, 30, North Dartmouth 2:31:40

Top Island finishers

Men

David Diriwachter, 47, Vineyard Haven 2:29:41

Reaan Steenkamp, 49, Vineyard Haven 2:37:51

Peter Hatt, 50, Edgartown 2:42:04

Leonard Verville, 53, Oak Bluffs 2:42:11

Peter Rodegast, 60, West Tisbury 3:06:01

Women

Rachel Spirito, 25, Edgartown 2:33:54

Tara Nitardy, 25, Vineyard Haven 2:36:59

Marylee Schroeder, 52, West Tisbury 2:45:18

Elizabeth Hale, 48, Edgartown 3:06:49