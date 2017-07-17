Five people rescued from burning boat

Five people who dove into the water to escape a burning boat were rescued by another boat nearby, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The fire occurred 18 miles south of Nomans Land Sunday, according to a Coast Guard press release.

A good Samaritan radioed to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern at about 10 a.m. reporting the 32-foot recreational boat Finale out of Falmouth had caught fire, and he rescued the people who were aboard.

A Station Menemsha 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew launched. They arrived on scene and reported the five people to be in good health and the Finale capsized.

The five people transferred over to the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat and were brought back to Woods Hole where family was waiting to bring them home.

The vessel was towed to Tashmoo by Tow Boat US Falmouth where it was hauled onto a barge by RM Packer Co. this morning, Mark Brown of Tow Boat US told The Times.