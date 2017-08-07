Nutmegger wins Amity Island 5K

1 of 6

The inaugural Amity Island 5K, formerly the Scoops 5K Tour of Edgartown from 1993-2016, was a winner as Russell Stevens of Colchester, Connecticut shaded Edgartown’s Lee Greathouse by a fraction at the finish, crossing the line in 16:27 seconds.

More than 300 runners competed on a beautiful Sunday morning, running from the Farm Institute to South Beach and back under bright blue skies with a strong breeze and temperatures in the low 70’s.

The event benefited the Farm Institute, the Amity Island Running Club, the Martha’s Vineyard Hurricanes Youth Running Club and the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club.

Zander Kessler of Concord was third, just three seconds behind the top two runners, with a time of 16:30. Ben Arquit of Harrison, N.Y., placed fourth in 17:06 and Dylan Falkowski of Folsom, Penn. took fifth, clocking in at 19:09.

Sarah Tulley of Wayland was the women’s winner, placing sixth overall in 19:33. Rounding out the top ten were Dan Bellucci of Melrose (19:40); Reaan Steenkamp of Vineyard Haven (19:58); Jose Calderon of Dorchester (19:59) and women’s runner-up Kelly Murray of Fort Washington, Penn. (20:11).

Vineyard runners accounted for nine additional spots among the top thirty: 11. Ben Green, V.H., 20:28; 14. Zach Utz, Edg., 20:50; 15. Cal Reynolds, Edg., 21:12; 17. Rees Tindall, Edg., 21:19; 19. Brian Donnelly, V.H., 21:21; 20. Chris Cajolet, V.H., 21:21; 22. Ross Benthien, 21:32; 26. Christopher Edwards, Edg., 21:51; 29. Lily Moran, Edg., 22:14.

Several local runners took first place their respective divisions, including: Audrey Heidt, Edg., (Female 9 and Under); Lily Moran, Edg., (Female 10-14); Zach Utz, Edg., (Male 10-14); Reaan Steenkamp, V.H., (Male 50-59); Shelly Bloom, V.H., (Female 60-74); Donald Guiney, Chilmark, (Male 60-74); and Jo Ricciardelli, Edg., (Female 75 and over).

For complete results, visit www.coolrunning.com

Next up on the busy August running schedule is the 40th annual Chilmark Road Race on Saturday at 10:30 am. The 5K race begins east of the Chilmark Town Hall on Middle Road and ends at Beetlebung Corner. Registration for the race is full, with entries limited to 1600 runners.