Airport commissioners approve new gas station plans

On the recommendation of their Land Use Subcommittee, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission voted 3-1 in favor of approving construction plans for North Line Shell, a gas station-convenience store-car wash plaza at Airport Business Park Lot 33, site of the recently razed Airport Mobil.

The Thursday afternoon decision cued up Depot Corner Inc., the lessee of the lot, for further review by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. The proposed Shell station will include a 2,925 square foot convenience store, a 792 square foot car wash, and three subterranean fuel storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of 37,000 gallons.

Clarence “Trip” Barnes was the lone dissenter. Mr. Barnes argued vehemently for the inclusion of oil change facilities at the station.

“I can’t vote for this unless it’s in there,” Mr. Barnes said. “That’s what was there before and that’s what should be on there now.”

Lou Paciello, Depot Corner president, said there is insufficient volume. “In my business plan, it does not make money,” he said.

Tetra Tech engineer Ron Myrick later summarized a pre-decommissioning inspection report of the former Airport Mobil that had been commissioned by airport manager Ann Richart.

“No evidence of groundwater impacts associated with the operations,” Mr. Myrick said. “There were some low level impacts around the old tanks — not problematic levels, some low level impacts on the surface in the area of the old diesel dispenser, and that’s it.”