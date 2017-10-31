Oak Bluffs Police warn of prescription medicine mixed with Halloween candy

On Tuesday night, the Oak Bluffs Police Dept. issued a bulletin on their Facebook page warning that Halloween candy must be examined thoroughly, after a parent reported finding a loose prescription pill in with their child’s candy.

“The family trick-or-treated in the neighborhoods of Vineyard Ave, Shawmut Ave, Norris Ave and Franklin Ave,” the bulletin states. “This appears to be an isolated incident, however, if you find something suspicious, report it immediately to the Oak Bluffs Police Department.”

That number is (508) 693-0750.