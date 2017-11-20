Woman struck by SUV dies from injuries

Virginia Iverson died Saturday afternoon at Massachusetts General Hospital with family at her bedside, according to her daughter Katherine Young. The choice was made to “let nature take over” and disconnect the devices sustaining her body, Ms. Young said. The decision was what her mother would have chosen to do, she said.

Virginia Iverson suffered a catastrophic brain injury on Oct. 31 after she was struck down by an SUV on State Road. She was airlifted off the Island and never regained consciousness.

In the days prior to her passing “a lot of visiting and communing” happened in Ms. Ivseron’s hospital room, her daughter said. She expressed her deep gratitude to the Good Samaritans who rushed to her mother’s aid after the accident and to all the first responders and to one in particular who she said resuscitated her mother.

“Life without Virginia is life without a piece of your heart,” longtime friend Eleanor Stanwood said. “The sadness is just overwhelming.”

A gathering to celebrate her mother’s life is in the planning stages, Ms. Young said.

Ms. Young has chronicled her journey with her mother after the accident in a series of emotive blogs.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident. No charges have filed at this time.