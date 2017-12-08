Edgartown Stop & Shop expansion gets commission approval

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved expansion of the Edgartown Stop & Shop at its Thursday night meeting.

Conditions on the approval included improved exterior appearance, a sound-mitigating wall to reduce noise to abutters and a strong recommendation of some kind of delivery service during the summer to mitigate traffic.

Traffic concerns dominated the conversation.

Commissioner Doug Sederholm of West Tisbury said increased traffic is major detriment, with an estimated addition of 13 percent during peak hours in the summer. “It’s just about the most congested place on the Island,” he said. “It’s going to be gridlock. For 12 weeks a year, it’s going to be hell. I don’t see any mitigation efforts are going to help.”

There will be an enclosed bus shelter in front of the store to encourage bus ridership to the store, which is one of the things the commission mandated.

To encourage commerce between local farmers and the store, the commission required that an annual product fair be held.

The vote was 11 to 1, with two abstentions.

The project will now go before the Edgartown planning board.