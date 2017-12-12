Blueray, Noepe Design, and Refabulous plan grand opening

Bluewave Body Co., Noepe Design, and Refabulous Decor announce their grand openings on Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 pm. Bluewave and Noepe Design are located at 10 Union St. in Vineyard Haven, and Refabulous is located next door at 65 Main St.

According to a press release, Bluewave Body Co. offers locally handcrafted beauty products from creams and scrubs to cosmetics and body oils. Noepe Design feature Island-inspired handbags, purses, and keychains. Refabulous Decor offers locally sourced, hand-recrafted furniture, a large selection of Annie Sloan paints, and all forms of original art from Sara Reale, Ken Worthy, Russell Carson, Ivry Russillo, Alexis Russillo, and John Young.

Michael Blanchard will be at Refabulous signing his book, “Fighting for My Life.”