Steamship cancels all ferry runs, roads closed

The wind and rain from this March nor’easter are already causing some problems across the Island. Check back frequently for updates.

Despite reports that this storm could produce coastal flooding and winds that are “potentially life-threatening,” John Christenson, West Tisbury emergency manager and current chair of the Dukes County Emergency Managers, told The Times there are no plans to open an all-Island shelter at this time.

“The flooding that the Weather Channel is foaming at the mouth about we’re probably not going to get,” he said.

Roads closed

According to an alert from the Edgartown police, Beach Road between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs has closed due to the storm as of 10:30 am.

Lagoon Pond Road in Tisbury is closed due to flooding, according to an alert from the town. There is detour on Dunham from Skiff Ave.

From Stop & Shop in Vineyard Haven, there is no right turn on Water Street. Detour to Union Street.

The state has not yet closed Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, despite significant flooding, according to Tisbury police.

In Oak Bluffs, police have closed Seaview Avenue from the seawall to the Edgartown line.

Oak Bluffs police also announced Lagoon Pond Bridge was closed.

Signs are up to mark flooding on County Road. The flooding is between Pinewood Land and Trade Wind Lane. Motorists may still pass at their own risk but Oak Bluffs Police advise against it and suggest taking side roads to get around the flooded area.

Power outages

The first power outages of the storm were reported at about 11:15, according to the outage map on the MEMA site. There are 119 customers in West Tisbury without power.

Ferries canceled

The Chappy Ferry has stopped running as of 10 am, according to an alert from the Edgartown police.

According to the Steamship Authority website, every ferry from now through the end of the day Friday has been canceled between Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole. So, it’s hunker down time where ever you are.

10:30 am situational awareness update

Here’s the latest update from MEMA. Expect a long duration storm with significant coastal flooding:

A significant nor’easter is underway and will impact Massachusetts through Saturday with moderate to major – and potentially life-threatening – coastal flooding to ocean-exposed shorelines, severe to extreme beach erosion, heavy rain and in some areas wet snow, strong to damaging winds, and potential for power outages. This is one of the more extreme storms in recent memory in terms of coastal flooding and damaging wind potential along the coast, but also includes heavy wet snow and heavy rain as important factors. Snowfall totals for Berkshire County have been increased to 14 – 18 inches.

Rain/Snow:

Precipitation will continue into Friday night. Southeastern Massachusetts will see 3 – 4 inches of rain, with localized areas of 5 inches possible. Elsewhere, 1.5 to 3 inches is expected.

night. Southeastern Massachusetts will see 3 – 4 inches of rain, with localized areas of 5 inches possible. Elsewhere, 1.5 to 3 inches is expected. The slopes of Berkshire county have already received 8 inches of snowfall, and snowfall totals have been increased to 14 – 18 inches.

The Worcester Hills, rain will likely change over to heavy, wet snow starting Friday afternoon, with 3 – 6 inches possible in Worcester County.

afternoon, with 3 – 6 inches possible in Worcester County. Rain will change to snow in the Boston area around 7 or 8 PM this evening. 1 to 3 inches are possible across eastern MA.

this evening. 1 to 3 inches are possible across eastern MA. Some uncertainty still remains in the snowfall forecast and actual snowfall totals could be considerably different from the current forecast.

High Winds:

High winds have already begun ramping up, and will be at their strongest from approximately midday today through tonight , and will persist into Saturday .

, and will persist into . Wind gusts will be 40-50 MPH in interior Massachusetts, and 60-70 MPH along the east coast except around Cape Ann and the Cape & Islands where gusts may be up to 80 – 90 MPH during the peak time on Friday .

Coastal Flooding:

There is substantial risk for moderate to major – and potentially life-threatening – coastal flooding along ocean-exposed portions of the eastern Massachusetts coast over multiple high tide cycles due to potential for a persistent and strong onshore E/NE wind. ‘Major coastal flooding’ means that there is the potential todestroy a few homes (not just inundate them, like what happened on Jan. 4th ). The main reason for this is the wave action on top of the surge. Minor coastal flooding could persist into Sunday .

). The main reason for this is the wave action on top of the surge. Minor coastal flooding could persist into . The late morning to midday Friday high tide, the Friday night high tide, and the Saturday midday high tide, remain the high tides of greatest concern, although following high tides could also present problems depending on how well the tides are able to go out.

high tide, the night high tide, and the midday high tide, remain the high tides of greatest concern, although following high tides could also present problems depending on how well the tides are able to go out. For comparison, NWS is expecting total water levels to be similar to those experienced in the Jan. 4th storm (possibly a little less, possibly a little more). For Boston, where wave action isn’t an issue, the impacts will be similar. But, for the exposed ocean areas, such as Plum Island, Marblehead Neck, Scituate, parts of Plymouth, inner Cape Cod Bay, and northeast facing parts of Nantucket will have much greater impact than Jan. 4th because it will be over 3 tide cycles.

storm (possibly a little less, possibly a little more). For Boston, where wave action isn’t an issue, the impacts will be similar. But, for the exposed ocean areas, such as Plum Island, Marblehead Neck, Scituate, parts of Plymouth, inner Cape Cod Bay, and northeast facing parts of Nantucket will have much greater impact than because it will be over 3 tide cycles. Storm surge during the low tide cycles may keep flood waters from significantly receding between the high tide cycles. In addition, waves will be upward of 35 feet offshore; coupled with the high tide waters, there is potential for property damage in areas prone to coastal flooding.

Severe to potentially extreme beach erosion is anticipated for ocean-exposed shorelines, with significant to severe beach erosion possible for other shorelines.

Impacts:

Friday Late Morning High Tide:

At this time, the coastline of greatest risk looks to be Salisbury/Newburyport to Plymouth. A preliminary storm surge of 3 to 3.5 feet is anticipated with waves building to between 20 and 30 feet just offshore. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected in this area, and may require evacuations of some shoreline neighborhoods.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along portions of the Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard shorelines. Erosion all along east- and northeast-facing shorelines will likely be severe. The combination of fresh water runoff and high ocean water levels could exacerbate freshwater flooding in some coastal and estuary communities.

Friday Night High Tide:

The shoreline of greatest risk for moderate to major coastal flooding for this tide looks to be Salisbury/Newburyport to Plymouth and to Dennis on the north side of the Cape. The astronomical high tide is about 3/4 of a foot less than the previous high tide cycle, but this could be largely offset by still higher surge and wave values. The potential exists for a surge of 3.5 to 4 feet along the coast from Salisbury/Newburyport to Dennis. Waves just offshore may be around 30 feet. Erosion for this tide cycle, too, is expected to be severe.

The ocean side of the Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard may experience moderate coastal flooding and severe erosion along east- facing shorelines. The combination of fresh water runoff and high ocean water levels could exacerbate freshwater flooding in some coastal and estuary communities.

Saturday Midday High Tide:

All east-, northeast-, and north-facing shorelines are at risk for moderate to major coastal flooding. Although the onshore wind may have slackened some, we may still be dealing with a 3 to 4 foot surge along much of the coast from Salisbury/Newburyport to Eastham and possibly Chatham, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard as well. Waves of 20 to 30 feet just offshore are possible, and these would be longer period waves, which have a lot of energy and higher destructive potential.

Beyond Saturday:

At least minor coastal flooding and minor to moderate beach erosion may persist through Sunday into Monday as surge and waves very slowly subside.

Other Storm Related Impacts:

Heavy rain may cause street flooding in urban and poor-drainage areas and significant rises in rivers and streams. Some rivers and streams in southeastern Massachusetts may approach or exceed flood stage. Where river flooding occurs, it may persist into the weekend.

The Combination of strong winds and heavy wet snow could cause power outages from falling tree limbs. Since winds will be strongest this evening in southeast MA, coincident with the changeover to wet snow, there is some concern for additional power outages there as well.