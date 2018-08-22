Bill Clinton: Governor, president, now author

The crowds came out in droves to see former President Bill Clinton speak about his new novel “The President is Missing,” which he co-wrote with author James Patterson, and national politics at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday night.

Seated on a leather armchair on stage, he was asked questions by his literary agent Bob Barnett who moderated the talk. Barnett has worked with Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and many others.

Clinton spoke about the craft of writing fiction and what the process was like working in tandem with Patterson. The main character in the thriller novel is Johnathan Lincoln Duncan, a president, former Army Ranger, and Gulf War veteran who disappears during a cybercrime attack on the United States.

Clinton said the fictional Duncan is like him in some ways, but different in many others. “He thinks like I do,” Clinton said.

One of the many topics of national concern Clinton touched on was impeachment. “Impeachment is the price democracy pays…when the well of trust runs dry,” he said.

Clinton also touched on national politics, telling an eager crowd that Democrats need to “show up” in the upcoming elections if they want to make a difference. Missing from Clinton’s talk was any mention of Tuesday’s news — the conviction of President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

While Clinton was the focus of the night, his wife, former Secretary of State and the first woman Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton stole the show. When Book Festival founder Suellen Lazarus introduced Clinton, she mentioned Hillary was here as a special guest and the audience erupted into a wave of thunderous applause. When the two Clintons walked out on stage, Hillary waved to the audience as they screamed and cheered.

Notable Island residents and visitors turned up for the talk, including actors Ted Danson, his wife Mary Steenburgen, and Harvard professor Alan Dershowtiz. Island leaders like Aquinnah selectman Jim Newman and Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden were also spotted in the throng.

Clinton spoke for about an hour, but didn’t take any questions from the audience. Tickets ranged in price from $150 for two VIP access seats and a signed copy of his book to $60 for a balcony seat and a signed copy of the book. Clinton did not hold a book signing at the end of the talk and instead pre-signed books plates for a select number of books.

While only a select few VIP ticket holders got to meet Clinton backstage before the talk, children’s author Amelie Loyot, who wrote “Vanessa the Sea Serpent of Martha’s Vineyard,” ran to the stage at the end as Clinton shook audience member’s hands and handed him copies of her book, which he took with a smile. Loyot’s husband, Robert, played with the band Entrain for President Clinton several years ago.

More details will be added to this story.