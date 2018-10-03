MVRHS golfers qualify for state tournament

1 of 3

The Vineyarders clinched a berth in the state tournament with a 121-40 Cape and Islands League win over Rising Tide Charter School, Tuesday afternoon at Farm Neck.

Peter Gillis was the medalist on the day with a 36 for nine holes and led the Vineyarders with 34 points, followed by Andrew Marchand (27), Benny Binder (26), Aiden Marek (26) and Katie Morse (8).

MV stands at 9-3 overall and 9-2 in league play.

Monday at Eastward Ho! Country Club in Chatham, the Vineyarders defeated Monomoy in a rain-shortened affair, 90-70. Benny Binder carded the best round with a 39.

The Vineyarders hosted Nantucket on Sept. 27 at Edgartown Golf Club and beat the Whalers, 133-76. Benny Binder (37) and Peter Gillis (38) had the lowest scores for MV.

In between the busy slate of league matches, the MVRHS golfers played against 12 other schools on Sunday in the Fourth annual Vineyard Invitational, hosted by Vineyard Golf Club.

On a perfect day for golf, the Vineyarders finished an outstanding third overall behind Sandwich and champions Nauset, who won the event for the third time.

Over 18 holes, Peter Gillis shot a 76 to lead MV and finished in a three-way tie for fourth place. Benny Binder shot an 81, Andrew Marchand carded an 85 and David Krauthamer had an 89.

During practice at Vineyard Golf Club on Saturday, Andrew Marchand sank a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.