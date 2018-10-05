Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Thoroughly Modern Kitchens. 10/5/2018

1 of 9

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard real estate market, by Fred Roven, Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

I receive the most exclamations of joy from buyers when viewing a dramatic kitchen. The room that once was relegated to a dark, back corner of a home now holds a position of importance. Although most buyers seem to be drifting toward the open floor plan of a contemporary home, some of the most prestigious kitchens can be found in the renovation of a classic antique home. Those kitchens can be creative and inspirational and always have that inherent “wow” factor; one that suits the contemporary lifestyle without getting in the way of functionality. Instead of looking like a singular entity, the kitchen becomes part of the open floor plan of a modern home.

After the initial response, appliances are checked out next. Where this used to be limited to a cook’s stove, now there four or five different cooking appliances which may include warming drawers plus steam, and convection features. With the trend toward open floor plans, an island becomes the entertainment center of the home, the hub around which daily life circulates. Quartz countertops are in demand for counters and islands as well as soapstone and hardwoods. More and more lighting over the island will be oversized, statement-making, hanging pendants.

Since the kitchen will now be a focus of the home, an uncluttered look becomes crucial. You may find see-through enclosed storage for glassware and extra cupboards for the ever growing number of accessories; some even built into walls with designated spots for mixers and other appliances. Refrigerator faces now blend into walls and dishwashers look like they are part of the cabinets. With homes becoming more pet-centric as animals become part of the family, my next home will have designed in storage for water bowls and large bags of food.

Getting an upscale kitchen certainly does not have to cost you a small fortune. The stunning home with abundant water views at 15 Dover Street in East Chop has a newly renovated gourmet kitchen that offers plenty of counter space to work your magic. This newer construction sits high on a bluff overlooking East Chop and Vineyard Haven harbor. The residence is perfectly at ease in an area of classic antique homes as the respected island builder took inspiration from the distinguished shingled homes in the neighborhood. An excellent investment for seasonal rentals and a home that can house many generations of family and friends. The property features A/C, a full basement, a 2 car detached garage, bedrooms with private decks and a lush green yard with a tranquil pond.

My favorite “latest” feature in upscale kitchens is a built in brick, wood burning pizza oven. In addition to the pizza oven built into ledge stone to match the entrance, the kitchen in the waterfront home at 34 Pond View Way in Vineyard Haven is all top of the line with custom cabinets, 2 Fisher & Paykel dishwashers a 6 burner gas Thermador stove with an electric grill and a Thermador Column system for refrigeration including a floor to ceiling wine cooler which can double as hors d’oeuvre storage After dinner drinks can be enjoyed in the nearby den with wood burning fireplace and corner windows overlooking the Lagoon. If you need some privacy, you can escape to the office with its curved ceiling of fir beadboard and more views over the Lagoon.

As tastes change with time, even on staid Martha’s Vineyard, there is a shift toward large open spaces, high ceilings and contemporary touches throughout. The design of the highly sophisticated home at 122 Kuffies Point Way in Vineyard Haven blends rustic elements with contemporary styling. As with every room of the house, the kitchen is breathtaking featuring a 48” Viking Range, 2 Bosch dishwashers, and a SubZero Pro 48 refrigerator with glass door The quality construction is an outstanding feature including plaster walls, CWM copper clad windows, Tahitian mahogany doors and windows, radiant heat and an incredible 23’ ceiling height in the great room. My favorite aspect is the deeded access to 150’ North Shore beach in addition to the frontage on Aunt Rhoda’s Pond.

Returning to days of old is the historic East Chop waterfront estate with a boathouse and deep water dock at 32 Temahigan Avenue in Oak Bluffs. The home was updated under the direction of noted architect Joseph Dick and Island builder Everett Whorton. This luxurious home maintains all of the original character and architectural details of the era, including coffered ceiling, custom wood panelling and finely crafted millwork. The dramatic kitchen features Thermador range, SubZero double door refridgerator, and KitchenAid double wall ovens and dishwasher. However, my favorite kitchen on the property is in the rustic boathouse at waters edge heated by a beach stone fireplace.

For a look at many properties currently for sale with renovated or newly constructed upscale, modern kitchens, check out Thoroughly Modern Kitchens.

For more Real Estate Confidentials, click here.