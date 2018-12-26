A Gay Head Christmas

By Mark Foster

Fern sensitive, hay-scented, royal, sweet —

Grass blue-eyed, everlasting, star, and wool —

And spleenwort, bellwort, loosestrife and sneezeweed,

Mayflower, monkeyflower, milkweed, and all

Are gone from their summer’s pride and glory

With cinquefoil, spicebush, and meadowsweet and heather —

All now withered and frost-bit, and hoary

In winter’s weather.

Cold winds on the cliffheads, cold seas beneath,

Grey skies and brown lands and stunted heath.

Twenty miles distant in Buzzards Bay

New Bedford is a dying fire at close of day.

But closer to hand, the red winterberry —

A flame in the furze to keep us still merry.

Mark Foster retired to Martha’s Vineyard after 20 years of summering here. He was formerly a teacher in Concord.