MVRHS girls ice first win

Meghan Sonia scored from Alex Rego and Lauren Boyd with 6:04 left in the third period and the MVRHS girls hockey team held off Nauset/Cape Tech/Monomoy, 3-2, to win their first game of the season on Saturday afternoon at the MV Ice Arena.

Megan Zeilinger put the Vineyarders on the board at 11:06 of the first period with assists to Rego and Boyd. The visitors tied the game 1:10 into the second period but Boyd grabbed the lead back for MV four minutes later, assisted by Ava BenDavid.

Amelia Simmons made 10 saves to earn the win in net and the Vineyarders outshot the Furies 27-12 for the game. The girls host Latin Academy/Fontbonne on Saturday at 1pm.