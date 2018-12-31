The year in photos December 31, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 15 Zelda Binney holds a sign at the women's rally held at Five Corners on the anniversary of the Women's March. — Gabrielle Mannino The Witch of Endor was pinned against the Steamship Authority bulkhead in Vineyard Haven after breaking free of its mooring during the first of a string of brutal Nor'easters in March. — Gabrielle Mannino Thea Keene, center, a tenth grader at MVRHS, works on her sign that reads "Enough," with her classmates while waiting for the busses that will take them to D.C. in the Steamship Authority ticket office in Woods Hole. Students organized the bus trip to D.C. to walk in the March for Our Lives, a nation-wide event in response to the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February, that killed 17 people. — Gabrielle Mannino From left, Marc Hanover, Moira Tierney and Robert Ranney listen to the public's concerns during the public SSA meeting in May held at the Performing Arts Center. The SSA faced public scrutiny this year after an unprecedented number of ferry cancelations and breakdowns. Connor Hooper, visiting the Island from Braintree, does a backflip off the famous Big Bridge, also known as "Jaws Bridge." — Gabrielle Mannino Nauamy Alves cries during graduation as Jake Baird's sisters accept a diploma on his behalf of Baird, who would have graduated with the MVRHS class of 2018, died in a tragic car crash earlier this year. — Gabrielle Mannino John Kerry addresses the audience during the question and answer segment after the screening of "The Final Year," presented by the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in July at the Tabernacle. Kerry spoke about why he remains hopeful for the Democratic Party and America as a whole. — Gabrielle Mannino The Fourth of July fireworks display, seen from Lighthouse Beach in Edgartown. — Gabrielle Mannino Alan Dershowitz answered crowd questions on stage at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven, and discussed topics in his new book, "The Case Against Impeaching Trump." Dershowitz sparked nation-wide controversy after writing an op-ed about being shunned from parties on Martha's Vineyard. — Gabrielle Mannino From left, Lil, Lukas and Cary Wong light a paper lantern during the annual grand illumination in the Oak Bluffs Campground. — Gabrielle Mannino Gov. Charlie Baker, left, takes a selfie with Tisbury police officer Brian Cioffi, during the ribbon-cutting at Tashmoo Landing. — Gabrielle Mannino Former President Bill Clinton spoke about his book, "The President Is Missing," at the Performing Arts Center as part of the Martha's Vineyard Author Series in August. — Gabrielle Mannino Ted Box sits atop a 65-foot length of old-growth white pine cut in Cornwall, Conn. Box launched his handbuilt scow this summer after years of work. — Gabrielle Mannino Family, friends, and supporters make their way down Edgartown Oak Bluffs Rd. from Bend in the Road Beach to Big Bridge for the MVCS Darkness into Vineyard Light suicide prevention and awareness walk. — Gabrielle Mannino After his emotional speach about late Derby president Ed Jerome, John Custer hugs Jerome's wife, Maryanne during the Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass & Blufish Fishing Derby awards ceremony in October at Farm Neck Golf Club. — Gabrielle Mannino