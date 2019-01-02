Eclipse Massage opens new digs in Vineyard Haven

There’s a new studio in town, and its doors open just in time for the New Year.

On Tuesday, Jan. 1, Eclipse Massage Therapy unveiled its latest business venture — Eclipse Studio, “A space for all,” according to owner Antone Dias.

Eclipse Studio is located at 68 Lagoon Pond Rd. in Vineyard Haven. It’s an interdisciplinary wellness studio intended to serve locals and visitors year-round. Its January calendar is already packed with daily offerings and classes.

There’s yoga, GST (Graceful Somatic Technique), t’ai chi, acupuncture clinics, bodywork, fitness training, body-weight conditioning, pregnancy classes, holistic fairs, writing workshops, and more. The full schedule is posted at eclipsestudiomv.com.

“We wanted to create this space to be a versatile, friendly studio for many different practices,” Dias said. “It was built to be comfortable for everything from dance to a writing workshop.”

The completely renovated studio is tucked behind a cottage with a red door on Lagoon Pond Road. Both buildings are part of Dias’ business model. The studio will host classes, and the cottage will ideally be available to rent for overnight retreats by summertime. The studio space is complete with hardwood floors, cubbys, coat racks, and circulating wall art — Rocco Vitelle’s work is currently on display.