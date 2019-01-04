MVRHS swimmers sweep Saints

The MVRHS Swim Team swept its dual meet against Sacred Heart on Thursday at the YMCA in Oak Bluffs. The girls won, 100-46, to remain undefeated at 3-0, while the boys won, 79-59, and improved to 2-1.

The girls qualified in the 400 freestyle relay for the sectionals. The team of Gabby Carr, Eleanor Hyland, Yayla DeChiara and Annabelle Brothers (eighth grade) won with a time of 4:12.71. Leading off that relay, Gabby set a team record in the 100 free and also qualified for the states with a time of 57.43.

Yayla DeChiara won two individual events (the 50 free in 27.70 and the 100 back in 1:09.13) and swam on two winning relays. Four other Vineyarders were individual winners: seventh grader Olympia Hall (200 free, 2:35.58), Gabby Carr (200 individual medley, 2:28.25), Jasselle Wildanger (100 free, 1:07.00) and Annabelle Brothers (100 breaststroke, 1:24.79). The girls took first in all three relays, winning the 200 medley relay (Dechiara, back; Brothers, breast; Carr, fly and Wildanger, free) in 2:11.88 and the 200 freestyle relay (Carr, Hyland, Brothers and Wildanger) in 1:58.54. Margaret Sykes (200 free and 500 free) and captain Abigail Hammarlund (100 free and 100 breast) each had two seconds. Olympia Hall placed second in the 100 back, while Kathryn Cuthbert (100 free) and Jennyfer Balbino (500 free) earned thirds. The girls added a second in the 400 freestyle relay (Delilah Hammarlund, Cuthbert, Sykes and Hall) and thirds in the 200 medley relay (Indigo Giambattista, back; Abigail Hammarlund, breast; Delilah Hammarlund, fly and Kathryn Cuthbert, free) and 200 freestyle relay (Delilah Hammarlund, Abigail Hammarlund, Indigo Giambattista and Grace Robinson [seventh grade]).

In the boys meet, double winners Ruairi Mullin and Oliver Dorr led the way. Jack Crawford (eighth grade) was the other individual winner. Ruairi won the 200 free (2:12.69) and 100 free (1:01.36), while Oliver won the 50 free (26.17) and 500 free (5:54.20) and Jack won the 100 breast in 1:27.27. The boys won both freestyle relays, with Greg Clark, Nicholas Lytle, Christian Flanders [eighth grade] and Mullin) taking the 200 in 1:57.42 and Door Clark, Flanders and Mullin winning the 400 in 4:12.01. Captain Ryan Laslovich (500 free), Christian Flanders (100 free), Enrique Contreras (100 back) and seventh grader Everett Dorr (100 breast) all earned second place finishes and Lytle took third in the 200 free. The boys swam second and third in the 200 medley relay with Flanders, back; Crawford, breast; Andrue Carr [seventh grade] fly and Everett Dorr, free, finishing second, and Contreras, back; Oliver Dorr, breast; Laslovich, fly and Clark, free, placing third. An all middle school relay of Andrue Carr, Everett Dorr, Jack Crawford and Simon Hammarlund (seventh grade) took third in the 200 freestyle relay and the Vineyard added another third in the 400 freestyle relay (Nathan Cuthbert (eighth grade), Hammarlund, Lytle and Laslovich).

The Vineyarders travel to Nantucket on Saturday for the Cape Cod Classic featuring six teams from the Cape and Islands. Their next dual meet is at home on Wed., Jan. 9 against Bishop Connolly.