Roy Bunker Hope died surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Falmouth Hospital.

Roy and his twin brother, Robert, were born at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Jan. 18, 1939. Roy lived most of his life on the Vineyard, and retired to Bourne in the last 10 years.

After graduation from the Vineyard Haven High School, Roy entered the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed for five years in Kansas and Germany as a radar operator.

He returned to the Island from his duty in the service and soon thereafter began his career with the utility company ComElectric as a lineman. Fortunately for him, in those days they didn’t have GPS, because the big yellow trucks could often be found parked at Linda Jean’s or the Airport Diner, or wherever they served hot coffee. He retired from keeping the lights on in 1997.

Roy married Elizabeth (Betsy) Healey in 1965. Together, they had three children, Roy, Brenda, and David.

Roy met his second wife, Sherrill (Sherry) McMorrow, in 1976 at the Ocean View Restaurant after she accidentally tripped him. With her three daughters and his two sons and daughter, they became the Brady Bunch for the next 42 years. Roy was known as “Big Roy” to his stepdaughters, and in later years as Pa.

Back during a time when there was a bit more of South Beach, many summer weekends included 4-wheeling and cookouts with all the kids. For almost 10 years, until 1997, he and Sherry owned and ran the Last Resort food truck at the Big Bridge.

Of course, as an Island boy, Roy grew up with a love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. The Derby was always looked forward to, and although a place at the podium eluded him, Roy won Sportsman of the Year in 1979. He was present along with Sherry and his son Roy at one of the Derby’s most legendary moments — the Columbus Day Blitz of 1981.

Fall, a time he truly enjoyed, was spent with his sons, friends, and family at hunting camps in New York, West Virginia, and Iowa. His homemade chowder and boiled dinners were always favorites at camp. Roy took his last stand in Iowa on Nov. 10, 2017.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, Clinton “Curly” Irvin Hope and Evelyn May Bunker, as well as his brother, Robert Irvin Hope.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Sherrill Hope, of Bourne, and his sister, Marcia Hope Merrill, of Vineyard Haven. He is also survived by his children, Roy Clinton Hope and his wife Kathy Lacek Hope of West Tisbury, David Hope and his wife Meggan Mantenuto Hope and their children Lily and Landon of Bourne, and Brenda Hope of Sarasota, Florida, as well as his stepchildren, Michelle McMorrow of Bourne and her son CPL Christopher R. Perry, USMC, and his wife Morgan Reardon Perry of Garner, N.C., Brenda McMorrow of Bourne, and Lee McMorrow of St. Petersburg, Fla.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom will miss their beloved Uncle Roy.

Roy loved his children with all his heart, and did his best to support and steer them through life. He enjoyed his grandchildren very much, and went to many youth hockey games to watch Landon and Christopher play. Some of his very last words were “God bless my kids.” God bless you, Dad. Safe journey, and we will all be looking for you.