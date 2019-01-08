Vineyarders take three top 10’s at Freshman/Sophomore meet

1 of 4

The MVRHS indoor tracks teams continued their fine form on Saturday at the Auerbach Freshman/Sophomore meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Vineyarders earned three top ten finishes and set a slew of personal bests.

Amber Cuthbert (5:41.73) medaled for MV with a sixth place run in the one mile. Annabelle Biggs earned a pair of PB’s, placing 12th in the 300-meter dash (44.97) and 13th in the long jump (14 feet, 4.5 inches). Charlotte Packer put the shot 26 feet, 5.25 inches to place 14th and Sydney Brown chopped 16 seconds off her time in a just a week to claim the 21st spot in the 1000-meters with a time of 3:30.60.

On the boys side, Isaac Richards (4:50.03) and Borja Tolay (10:57.59) ran to ninth-place finishes in the one and two-mile events. Zach Utz (4:58.84) placed 19th in the mile and Jonathan Norton (3:02.61) was 24th in the 1000-meters. Finn Monahan (40.38) and Nick Pecararo (40.49) ran 21st and 22nd in the 300-meters, while Owen Atkins (1:38.91) and Jackson Wojnowski (1:40.98) were 18th and 28th in the 600. All were personal best marks, save for Richards, who set his PB on Jan. 3 against Bishop Feehan. The Vineyard boys closed out the day with Pecararo, Monahan, Keaton Aliberti and Trent Bilodeau taking 10th in the 4×400 relay (4:03.79).