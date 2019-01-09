Court Report: Jan. 3 – Jan. 7, 2019

Jan. 3, 2019

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/26/90, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Neil Flynn, Edgartown; DOB 6/4/68, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Ayisha Jacqueline Houtman, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/42/74, violating harassment prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Anthony Richard Marcantonio, Edgartown; DOB 2/23/89, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Bruce Robert Palmer, Mashpee; DOB 11/21/93, no inspection sticker: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Joshua Sperling, Chilmark; DOB 5/11/82, open and gross lewdness: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate; indecent exposure: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Jan. 4, 2019

Luan Carlos Campos De Melo, West Tisbury; DOB 1/6/97, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Gelson Dacosta, Edgartown; DOB 8/9/69, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Aurelio Jacks Dasilva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/2/71, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Aurello Jacks Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/2/71, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Silvana Gomes Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/18/81, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Gilson Braga Desouza Jr., East Freetown; DOB 4/11/99, rape of child: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of plea in another charge; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of plea in another charge.

Marizete Soares Do Nascimento Costa, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/10/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Guilherme P. Fieno, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/8/84, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Derli R. Gonzaga, a.k.a. Derli R. Nunes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/59, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Bruno Lucio, Edgartown; DOB 3/1/98, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Thais Angelica Nicolini, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/30/93, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Kaique Bruno Oliveira-Silva, Chelsea; DOB 6/14/97, OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Leomar D. Pereira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/30/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Thiago Teixeira De Sa, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/19/97, marked lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Eliel Zotti, Edgartown; DOB 6/8/71, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost and the completion of 16 hours of community service; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Jan. 7, 2019

Quinton M. Bannister, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/29/51, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF concurrent with another charge; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: responsible, filed; failure to signal: not responsible.

Quinton M. Bannister, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/29/51, motor vehicle lights violation: responsible, filed; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued without finding for one year; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Carrie Dill, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/23/74, abandoning a motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James F. Mckeon, Edgartown; DOB 10/28/65, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Henry T. Parent, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/17/91, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Guilherme Defreitas Silva, Edgartown; DOB 6/8/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $350 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; operator sending/reading electronic message: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.