Tisbury: Belly Babies Prenatal Storytime

Heard on Main Street: Love is how excited your dog gets when you come home.

Emily is the children’s librarian at the Vineyard Haven library. Emily has a new program this Sunday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 3 pm called Belly Babies Prenatal Storytime. The time is for mothers-to-be, reading stories and singing songs to growing babies. Meet with other pregnant mamas, eat some healthy snacks, and bond with your bump. It’s free. For more, call Emily at 508-696-4211, ext. 114.

Want to know about alternatives to cable TV? Learn all about it at the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, Jan, 15,from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. State Rep. Randy Hunt will show the options, explaining how they work and what they cost, with a live demonstration. Time also for questions. All this in the program room downstairs. It’s free.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, adults ages 12 and up will make new hats and mittens and slippers from old sweaters. I’d rather join the Build Club, next Wednesday.

The Build Club for kids ages 8 and up meets from 3:30 to 5 pm on Wednesday at the Vineyard Haven library. Next week, Jan. 16, they will make cute stuffed animals out of old sweaters, with little or no sewing. Learn more from Jennifer at 508-696-4211.

I went to see the new Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Monday. The space is amazing, and includes phenomenal areas for appropriate temperature-controlled storage of the artifacts and archives not on display. Many of your neighbors have signed up to help as volunteers, both in the library and shop as well as for tours and assistance in the hands-on learning area. This was a tour for volunteers, where just seeing where and what most of the rooms are took a full hour.

The Island community should be delighted, not only with the exhibits and materials but also with the space itself, including a new cafeteria. It is not quite done yet, though the museum staff have done wonders. After spending more than 30 years as a volunteer for the museum in Edgartown, I was astounded to see the beautiful space and the detailed work to keep the appropriate windows, to preserve the outer aspect of the building. You have to appreciate the attention to detail found throughout the building. The simply wonderful view from most of the windows is quite pleasing. There is also a good open parking area. As I understand the plan, the new museum will open to the public on the 5th of February.

Beginning at the end of January, Bow Van Riper, M.V. Museum librarian, will teach a five-week course on the broad theme of “The Vineyard and the World.” This covers the arrival of the early Europeans, and the colonial-era Vineyarders’ involvement in the French & Indian War, and the boycott of British goods during the Revolution. He will continue with the story of how whaling and merchant shipping gave Vineyarders a wider experience of the world than most 19th century Americans, including the stories of immigration told through the story of the Portuguese and Azoreans. The series will end with more tales of the seasonal visitors coming to the Island. All this begins Jan. 29, and runs through February.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to David Burt. Saturday belongs to Gay Nelson. Wish the best on Sunday to Allan Davey Sr. and Donna Paulson. Tyler Paulson parties on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: “Be yourself; everyone else is taken.” –Oscar Wilde