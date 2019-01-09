West Tisbury hoopsters earn top seeds in playoffs

The West Tisbury Hawks girls and boys basketball teams ended the regular season with victories over Edgartown on Tuesday to clinch the top seeds in the upcoming middle school playoffs. The girls head to the postseason undefeated at 8-0, while the boys are 7-1.

The Hawks will host semifinals at the West Tisbury School on Jan. 17. The girls game begins at 3:30 pm and the boys game at 5.

On Monday at the Edgartown School, the visiting Oak Bluffs Blazers were too hot to handle in a 58-29 boys hoops win over the Eagles. Ryan Koster paced the Cottage City offense with 21 points and Richie Combra added 17 for the Blazers, who improved to 5-2. Marcos Rodrigues also scored 17 points to finish as the high scorer for the Eagles.