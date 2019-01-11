Graham property in West Tisbury sells for $32.5 million

A large portion of the estate of former Washington Post publishers Philip and Katharine Graham was sold Friday for $32.5 million.

The 185-acre parcel on Lambert’s Cove in West Tisbury is being purchased by neighbors, according to attorney Ronald Rappaport, who represented the buyers in the transaction.

“The William Graham property has been acquired jointly by a partnership of the family of Brian Roberts and Dirk Ziff,” Rappaport said. “As longtime owners of abutting property, they appreciate the beauty and historical significance of this unique part of the Vineyard. The prior owner has been an excellent steward of the property and the new owners intend to follow in their footsteps.”

The deal was brokered by LandVest. The property features a five-bedroom main house, a three-bedroom guesthouse, a caretaker’s complex with a barn, and a seaside cottage, according to the LandVest website. There is also a private beach.

There are no plans to develop the property, Rappaport said. A 50-acre parcel that once featured the former home of Katharine Graham was not part of the sale and remains in the control of a family trust.

The sale follows the death of William Graham, the son of Philip and Katharine Graham, who committed suicide on Dec. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, according to the L.A. Times. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the newspaper.

Roberts is the chief executive officer of Comcast and a long-time seasonal resident of the Vineyard. Ziff is the grandson of William B. Ziff, co-founder of Ziff Davis, a publishing giant that thrived in the 70s and 80s with publications PC Magazine and Popular Electronics.