Whole Foods donates to IGI

On Jan. 10, more than 400 Whole Foods Stores across the nation participated in 5 Percent Day, a quarterly initiative where participating stores chose a local nonprofit to donate 5 percent of their net sales to. An Island group reaped those beneifts.

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) was the chosen group for Whole Foods Hyannis, located at 990 Iyannough Rd. The net total for the day was about $58,260. Five percent of that equates the $2,913.80 donated to IGI.

IGI’s development manager, Emily Armstrong, said the money will go toward their food-equity programs. “Specifically toward a food-processing pilot we’re working on this year,” Armstrong said in an email to The Times.