Still ticking in January

Wintertime is still tick time due to something the ectoparasites and your car have in common.

Vineyarders may think a stroll in woods during these cold winter days would be an activity without the hazard of ticks. It would be a mistaken assumption.

Cold doesn’t necessarily kill off ticks and “as soon as the temperatures get above freezing, they activate,” Larry Dapsis, Barnstable County entomologist, said. Dapsis said ticks harbor the chemical glycerol, which has similar properties to ethylene glycol, the key component of automotive antifreeze. The glycerol in their bodies makes them resistant to freezing, he said.

“[It] prevents ice crystal formation in cells which is detrimental to tissue health.”

Dapsis pointed out that its the black legged tick, aka the deer tick, that can be found questing for hosts in winter. The dog tick and the lone star tick only present a three season threat, he said.

When he worked for Ocean Spray, Dapsis recalled regularly traveling to Wisconsin where weeks of -25 degrees Fahrenheit was “not unusual” and nevertheless the deer tick population of the state was robust, he said, and Lyme “quite endemic.”

“They do indeed withstand Wisconsin winters,” Susan Paskewitz,

chair of the University of Wisconsin Department of Entomology and director of the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector Borne Disease, wrote in an email.

“They are able to overwinter under the snow layer and down in the top few inches of the leaf litter. One of my colleagues says that when you remove the leaf litter and snow cover you can see a measurable reduction in overwintering success so it is clear that insulation is important.”

Paskewitz affirmed deer tick antifreeze capability.

“In terms of the biochemical mechanisms: we know that blacklegged ticks produce something that is similar to antifreeze glycoproteins from other organisms and there is one report that [indicates] when a tick makes more of this molecule it is able to survive longer in colder temperatures,” she wrote. “We also know a bit about the physiology: ticks can go into a type of metabolic and developmental slowdown and period of inactivity called diapause, that is the result of hormonal changes in response to seasonal indicators (shorter day length and/or colder temperatures).”

“Ticks lived through the ice age, that’s what I tell people,” Dapsis said. Tickwise, a snowstorm is a good thing, he pointed out.

“They’re not going to tunnel up through snow,” he said. But under trees or shrubs with no snow pack, they can emerge and bite even if snow is elsewhere on the ground, he added.

Dick Johnson, biologist for the Dukes County Tick Program, said he’s routinely walked in the Menemsha Hills this winter and not encountered ticks, however others across the Island have told him they’re gotten ticks on themselves or their pets this winter. In general, he said he’s getting more and more inquiries about winter tick activity.

Earlier in January, after brushing against a huckleberry patch on the edge of a driveway, a Times reporter found a tick crawling up his pant leg. It was sent to the University of Massachusetts Laboratory of Medical Zoology for testing and was identified as a partially fed adult deer tick negative for several pathogens including Lyme.

Dapsis recommends wearing permethrin-treated clothing year-round to stave off ticks.