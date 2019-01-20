Boys Hockey loses to Bishop Stang

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys hockey team came up short against visiting Bishop Stang on Saturday in a closely contested, non-league match-up at the MV Ice Arena.

The Spartans broke a scoreless tie with two second period goals by freshman Nick Howarth, then added a shorthanded goal in the final period by senior Caleb Ikkela to secure the win. Vineyard junior Colby Zarba tallied late to put the home team on the board and avert a shutout.

Goalies Matt Dore of Stang and Mike Metcalf of the Vineyard were solid in net throughout, with 32 and 24 saves respectively.

Stang improved to 10-1-1 with the win. Martha’s Vineyard, now 6-3-2 on the season, will face Dennis-Yarmouth, Wednesday at 5:00 on the road.