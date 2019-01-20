Vineyard boys beat Sturgis East, Mike Joyce nets 200th win as coach

Dylan Dyke scored 22 points and Owen Porterfield added 10 more as the MVRHS boys basketball team downed the Sturgis East Storm, 65-46, on Friday at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center, to give Mike Joyce his 200th win as Vineyard Head Coach.

“It feels pretty good, pretty good, it’s been a long road,” said Coach Joyce, who is in his 16th season coaching the Vineyarders.

Heading into the game with Sturgis East, the Vineyarders were missing starters Rammon Dos Santos (shoulder) and Jared Regan (concussion); plus Aiden Rogers and Talon Russillo were out sick. Leo Neville and Parker Ben David came up from the jayvee team to give the Vineyarders some much-needed minutes.

“The rest of the guys from varsity stepped up and really played well,” Coach Joyce said. “Dylan Dyke had 22 points and had the ball in his hands most of the time because Jared [Regan] was out and he adjusted well. Jeremy Regan really handled the ball well. Matt Morris had one of his best games, he played really good defense, finished strong on the offensive end and stayed out of foul trouble. Owen [Porterfield] had a nice second half and Sam Wallace had nine points. Everyone stepped up and scored some points to fill in the gaps.”

The Vineyarders (5-4 overall and 4-3 in the Cape and Islands League) return to Hyannis on Monday, weather permitting, to play the St. John Paul II Lions.