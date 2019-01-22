Richart is departing Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Ann Richart, manager of Martha’s Vineyard Airport, is leaving.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Richart said she is leaving at the end of her 3-year contract May 5. She is moving to the West Coast to be closer to her elderly mother and family, according to the release.

Richart took over management of the airport during a turbulent time. She is credited with leading the airport’s $11 million construction of a rescue and firefighting building — the airport’s first major development project in 20 years.

The airport is also in the process of rebuilding one of its runways, an $11 million project.

“Ann was effective from the day she arrived in bringing a professional and positive attitude to the airport,” Bob Rosenbaum, the airport commission’s chairman, said. “Several of the employees commented to me a month after Ann arrived that for the first time in years they looked forward to coming to work. It is important to keep the situation in perspective given some of the current issues that are in the news now that the airport is in an infinitely better place today than it was 3 years ago. I wish her well.”

In recent months, the airport has been dealing with contamination found in a neighborhood south of Martha’s Vineyard Airport. The contamination was likely caused by firefighting foam used at the airport.