Boys hoopsters tame Lions

The Vineyarders earned a second straight Cape and Islands League boys basketball win by beating the St. John Paul II Lions, 60-43, Monday afternoon in Hyannis. Dylan Dyke led all scorers with 29 points and added a host of rebounds as MV improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in league play. Aiden Rogers chipped in seven points, while Aidan Araujo, Matt Morris, Jeremy Regan and Mike Trusty added five points apiece.

The boys are off for 10 days before they tip off with Cape Cod Academy in Osterville on Jan. 31. The Vineyard freshman boys host Dennis-Yarmouth on Saturday at noon.