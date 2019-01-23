Carmel M. Gilbert

Carmel M. (Reidy) Gilbert, 60, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at her home in Oak Bluffs.

Carmel was born in Mount Hibernia Hospital in Mallow, Co. Cork, Ireland, on Jan. 18, 1959, the daughter of John and Mary Ann (O’Meara) Reidy.

She moved to the Vineyard back in 1987 to start a new life. Carmel knew how to bring joy wherever she went. She brightened up the days of many with her glowing smile and amazing sense of humor. She always knew how to cheer others up. Her fiery red head will be remembered by many.

The past 11 years she spent working as head of housekeeping at the Edgartown Inn. She made many close friends over her 32 years here on the Vineyard, friends whom she held dearly. Though she is gone now, she will live forever in the hearts of many, and her memory carried on for generations.

She is survived by her two children, John Patrick Murray and Jennifer Abreu, her three grandchildren, her son-in-law, as well as her three brothers, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her beloved younger sister a little over a year ago.

Visitation in Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 12 to 2 pm, with a funeral service at 2 pm in the funeral home. A reception will follow.

Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.