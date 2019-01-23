Court Report: Dec. 28- Jan. 17

Dec. 28, 2018

Gardner M. Allen, Aquinnah; DOB 6/2/79, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Bernard James Lebarre, Edgartown; DOB 5/30/61, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Altair Jusino Oliveira, Tisbury; DOB 1/10/98, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Sebastian M. Pattavina, Edgartown; DOB 10/21/65, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 3, 2019

David C. Murphy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/31/55, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 10, 2019

Mark S. Boudreau, Chicopee; DOB 12/21/53, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: to be dismissed upon the completion of eight hours of community service.

Beth A. Butler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/18/65, larceny over $250: continued without finding for one year, must pay $90 VW and $50 PSF with restitution deemed paid.

Mark T. Guthrie, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/9/54, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; littering trash: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Gabrielle H. Joubert, Edgartown; DOB 9/3/88, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Neil A. Margetson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/23/51, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six month, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF with restitution to be determined.

Joao Orcutt, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/24/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

William G. Penn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/21/57, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 11, 2019

Mason Buddy, Marblehead; DOB 9/6/37, larceny over $1,200 by single scheme: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 14, 2019

Rondel P. Santos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/13/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Rachel R. Wild, Tisbury; DOB 6/16/82, assault on a family/household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 17, 2019

Jeremy T. Smith, Wareham; DOB 3/10/79, marked lanes violation: responsible, filed; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty — one year in the house of correction suspended, probation for 18 months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $65 PSF.